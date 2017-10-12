It’s War! Jeremy Roloff Betrays Mom Amy, Sides With Matt’s New Girlfriend thumbnail

It’s War! Jeremy Roloff Betrays Mom Amy, Sides With Matt’s New Girlfriend

The 'Little People, Big World' stars have been at odds for years.

Amy Roloff has a new boyfriend, but she isn’t over her divorce from Matt yet! The Little People, Big World stars worked together at the family farm in Helvetia, Oregon this weekend, and Matt’s new girlfriend Caryn was caught meddling with her new love’s family. Click through these slides to find out how Jeremy Roloff got involved!

Amy, 53, and Matt, 55, were both present for the beginning of pumpkin picking season at the Roloff family farm.
Amy's new boyfriend Chris Marek was nowhere to be found, but Matt's girlfriend Caryn was seen "running the show". Caryn managed the farm for years before striking up a romance with Matt.

"Jeremy seemed like he was getting along with his potential stepmother Caryn," an insider told Radar.

"But the more Jeremy got along with Caryn, the angrier his mom Amy got!" the insider added.
Matt and Amy split in 2015 after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized the following year.
Jeremy, 27, and his wife Audrey, 26, were against their divorce and separated themselves from the family for a short time.
But, the couple made up with Roloffs in time for their daughter Ember's birth last month.
