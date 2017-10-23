Dangerous Dad! Jeremy Renner Takes Toddler Daughter On Motorcycle WITHOUT A Helmet

Renner, 46, was caught holding the tot in front as he sped around the streets in Los Angeles over the weekend.
Little Ava, who he welcomed with his ex Sonni Pacheco
in March 2013, was not wearing a helmet now was she safely secured during the ride.
According to California state law: “Children must wear a full-faced , U.S. DOT compliant, properly-fitted motorcycle safety helmet. It should fit snugly so, in the event of an accident, it does not come off. “
"The motorcycle should be equipped with passenger footrests and the child’s feet MUST be able to reach them,” states the rules and regulations handout on www.dmv.ca.gov.
Meanwhile, Ava’s feet can be seen dangling as her famous dad holds her in front of him on the bike.
What’s more — Ava, who was wearing a t-shirt, leggings and slip-on shoes, was not in regulation with CA state law, which requires children to wear "appropriate clothing,” including a "jacket made from a heavy material, and protective gloves that aid in the cild’s protection in an accident or fall.”
The DMV also states in its rules that a child's shoes "should also be durable, and fastened tight enough to not come off in the event of a fall.”
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.