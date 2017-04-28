1 of 9
Jennifer Lopez put on quite the show at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards, donning a barely-there gown that left little to the imagination — see the photos!
Jennifer Lopez isn't afraid to show some skin!
The 47-year-old stunned on the red carpet this week at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Donning a skintight black cutout gown complete with sequins, the Shades of Blue actress was certainly showing off her figure.
Lopez's new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez must have been impressed!
To some, the pair’s relationship came out of left field, but luckily for the superstar pair, their children — and even their exes — think they’re a perfect match! According to a source, the singer introduced her 9-year-old twins with Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, to the former New York Yankees star “shortly after they started dating,” adding that the children "took to him right away."
Because he has kids around the same age, he’s very natural around them.
"They love hanging out with him, so that scores him major bonus points with Jennifer."
And it doesn’t hurt that her ex-husband also gave a thumbs-up to her new man. "Marc is thrilled to finally see Jen with a true family man." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
