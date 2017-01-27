1 of 9
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Jennifer Lopez continued to show off for her new man, Drake, this week, leaving little of her curves to the imagination at the Giuseppe Zanotti new shoe line launch. See the photos!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
At 47, J.Lo is hotter than ever!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
As Radar readers know, the singer has been dating 17-years-younger Drake.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"She's head over heels for Drake," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "It's a new relationship, but she really likes him. She's really into him."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
However, while the new pair may be going strong, other sources reportedly claim Lopez may soon have a load of drama coming for Drake
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Lopez's ex Casper Smart, who dated her on-and-off for five years, may have a new backup dancer gig lined up with another singer besides J.Lo! According to what sources told Star magazine, Mariah Carey is considering hiring Smart to choreograph her upcoming tour — which will make Lopez "furious!"
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Keeping her cleavage in check! The diva attempted to keep a wardrobe malfunction at bay.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Do you think J.Lo is trying to keep Drake interested? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: