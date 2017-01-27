1 of 9

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Jennifer Lopez continued to show off for her new man, Drake, this week, leaving little of her curves to the imagination at the Giuseppe Zanotti new shoe line launch. See the photos!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI At 47, J.Lo is hotter than ever!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI And now, she has a new man to flaunt it for.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Drake. As Radar readers know, the singer has been dating 17-years-younger

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "She's head over heels for Drake," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "It's a new relationship, but she really likes him. She's really into him."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI However, while the new pair may be going strong, other sources reportedly claim Lopez may soon have a load of drama coming for Drake

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Casper Smart, who dated her on-and-off for five years, may have a new backup dancer gig lined up with another singer besides J.Lo! According to what sources told Star magazine, Mariah Carey is considering hiring Smart to choreograph her upcoming tour — which will make Lopez "furious!"

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Keeping her cleavage in check! The diva attempted to keep a wardrobe malfunction at bay.