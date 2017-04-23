1 of 11

The pair was caught holding hands on a romantic date in New York City.

Lopez and Rodriguez looked dress to the nines for the outing.

Just days before, they were seen jetting out from Miami, arm-in-arm.

To some, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship came out of left field, but luckily for the superstar pair, their children — and even their exes — think they're a perfect match! According to a source, the singer introduced her 9-year-old twins with Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, to the former New York Yankees star "shortly after they started dating," adding that the children "took to him right away."

Because he has kids around the same age, he's very natural around them.

They love hanging out with him, so that scores him major bonus points with Jennifer."

"Marc is thrilled to finally see Jen with a true family man.

Likewise, the MLB commentator's clan gave their seal of approval right away, says a source.