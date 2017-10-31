Photoshop Fail! Jennifer Lopez’s Butt Appears Altered In Steamy Photos thumbnail

Jennifer Lopez showed off her backside during a shoot with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, but how much of her famous booty is real? A Photoshop expert exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that the songstress' butt has been heavily altered.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Lopez, 48, and Rodriquez, 42, appeared in the latest issue of Vanity Fair. In one of the photos, the former Yankees player is holding up Lopez's dress to reveal a bedazzled thong.

Photo credit: Vanity Fair

But, Lopez's butt appears to have been altered, especially her butt crease. "Her butt was heavily photo shopped," photographer Alan Berry told Radar. "That's not her butt. The curves have definitely been altered. A varying degrees of smoothing has been applied."

Photo credit: Vanity Fair

"The area of where the top of left thigh intersects with what's left of her left butt is ridiculously blurred out," he continued. "The lighting on her right butt cheek has been brushed in to be made brighter to further hide any flaws."

Photo credit: Vanity Fair

As for their faces, Barry added, "I will pass without comment the heavy editing on both of their faces."

Photo credit: Vanity Fair

This isn't the first time the mother-of-two has been the subject of Photoshop rumors. In July, Lopez was accused of altering a mirror selfie of her toned stomach. She shot back as haters, "Omg… Just a smudge on the mirror… lol… not photoshop. #lordblessthehaters, #ymrat #youshouldtryit #wishtherewasphotoshopforhaters."
Lopez opened up about the couple's first date in the issue. "He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!" she said. "I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I'm not. I just listen. So he's talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn't normally talk about on a first date. I don't know if he thought it was a date… He was nervous, and it was really cute."

Photo credit: Vanity Fair

Do you think the image is altered? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Vanity Fair

