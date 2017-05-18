1 of 13
RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos from Jennifer Lawrence's raunchy, dance-filled rendezvous in a Euro-trash strip club. See the actress' sloppy night out in moment-to-moment frames — up close and personal!
Jen seemed eager to get out on the dance floor and steal the spotlight, undulating from her seat at the table.
It didn't take long for her to take her chance! The actress stood up and made her way to the stripper pole stations in no time.
Lawrence jumped right into action, swinging — or hanging, rather — from one of the stripper poles.
The 26-year-old let her hair down as she tossed her head into the air, soaking up her raunchy moment.
Next, she was spotted using an unnamed male as her new stripper pole, grabbing him around the waist quite forcibly.
The starlet was able to wrap her arms all the way around the unsuspecting man, digging her face into his shoulder. Meanwhile, as Radar reported, Lawrence's boyfriend, much-older producer-director Darren Aronofsky, was nowhere in sight, according to the eyewitness.
That wasn't all! Later, Lawrence began crawling around the floor in a seductive manner.
But all the sexy action got her feeling overheated, so Lawrence shed her shirt for some extra pole dancing tricks. “Jennifer seemed drunk, crawling on all fours around the stage and bending over for men to ogle,” said the eyewitness.
“She kissed one guy, and even started dry-humping him while they danced! At some point during the night, she lost her blouse, so she was only wearing a bra for the more scandalous dancing! It was surreal!” the source continued. “There was one moment when Jennifer picked up some money that was on the stage, and spanked herself with it!”
Spanking, indeed — it's all caught on tape!
Of course, it didn't take long for Lawrence to attempt to defend herself on Facebook. “Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet,” she wrote before justifying the circumstances of her wild night out. “It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun.”
