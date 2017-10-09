Jennifer Lawrence & A-Listers Gather To Mourn Anton Yelchin – 4 Months After Death thumbnail

Jennifer Lawrence & A-Listers Gather To Mourn Anton Yelchin – 4 Months After Death

The 'Star Trek' actor died at age 27 following a freak car accident outside his home.

Hollywood A-listers mourned the death of Anton Yelchin this past Sunday in a sweet memorial celebrating his life. The Star Trek actor, who died much too soon at age 27, was remembered with a commemorative statue at Hollywood Forever in California. Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana and J.J. Abrams were among the stars who attended the gathering. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos.

Beloved actor Anton Yelchin passed away in June of this year following a tragic car accident outside his California home.

The star had allegedly stepped out of his vehicle, when the brakes stopped working and the car rolled down the hill, trampling Yelchin and pinning him against a brick mailbox and fence.

Friends discovered his body when they stopped by his home after he failed to meet them for rehearsal.

A Los Angeles police spokesperson stated that foul play was not suspected in the actor's untimely death.

It was "just one of those freak accidents," said Lt. Larry Dietz.

Since the incident, Radar has learned, Yelchin's car, the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, has been under investigation after more than 850,000 vehicles displayed questionable functionality with "e-shift" transmissions.

His heartbroken parents sued Chrysler after their son's horrific death.

After holding a tribute to their beloved son, they claimed they would be seeking to make the vehicle company pay for what they had done.

Though the car company sent a recall notice to their home, seven days after Yelchin's passing, it was "way too little and way too late."

Four months after Anton Yelchin's death, his co-stars and friends gathered to remember him for all that he was, and to celebrate his fantastic life and Hollywood career.

