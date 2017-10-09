Jennifer Lawrence & A-Listers Gather To Mourn Anton Yelchin – 4 Months After Death

Anton Yelchin this past Sunday in a sweet memorial celebrating his life. The Star Trek actor, who died much too soon at age 27, was remembered with a commemorative statue at Hollywood Forever in California. Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana and J.J. Abrams were among the stars who attended the gathering. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos. Hollywood A-listers mourned the death ofthis past Sunday in a sweet memorial celebrating his life. The Star Trek actor, who died much too soon at age 27, was remembered with a commemorative statue at Hollywood Forever in California.andwere among the stars who attended the gathering. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos. Photo credit: Getty Images

The star had allegedly stepped out of his vehicle, when the brakes stopped working and the car rolled down the hill, trampling Yelchin and pinning him against a brick mailbox and fence. Photo credit: Getty Images

Friends discovered his body when they stopped by his home after he failed to meet them for rehearsal. Photo credit: Getty Images

Los Angeles police spokesperson stated that foul play was not suspected in the actor's untimely death. Photo credit: Getty Images

It was "just one of those freak accidents," said Lt. Larry Dietz. Photo credit: Getty Images

Since the incident, Radar has learned, Yelchin's car, the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, has been under investigation after more than 850,000 vehicles displayed questionable functionality with "e-shift" transmissions. Photo credit: Getty Images

After holding a tribute to their beloved son, they claimed they would be seeking to make the vehicle company pay for what they had done. Photo credit: Getty Images

Though the car company sent a recall notice to their home, seven days after Yelchin's passing, it was "way too little and way too late." Photo credit: Getty Images