Jennifer Lawrence & A-Listers Gather To Mourn Anton Yelchin – 4 Months After Death

Hollywood A-listers mourned the death of Anton Yelchin
this past Sunday in a sweet memorial celebrating his life. The Star Trek
actor, who died much too soon at age 27, was remembered with a commemorative statue at Hollywood Forever in California. Jennifer Lawrence
, Zoe Saldana
and J.J. Abrams
were among the stars who attended the gathering.
Friends discovered his body when they stopped by his home after he failed to meet them for rehearsal.
It was "just one of those freak accidents," said Lt. Larry Dietz.
Since the incident, Radar has learned, Yelchin's car, the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, has been under investigation after more than 850,000 vehicles displayed questionable functionality with "e-shift" transmissions.
After holding a tribute to their beloved son, they claimed they would be seeking to make the vehicle company pay for what they had done.
Though the car company sent a recall notice to their home, seven days after Yelchin's passing, it was "way too little and way too late."
Four months after Anton Yelchin's death, his co-stars and friends gathered to remember him for all that he was, and to celebrate his fantastic life and Hollywood career.
