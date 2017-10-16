Jen Garner Takes Ben & Kids To Church After Affleck’s Explosive Groping Scandal

Violet Affleck, 11, and Samuel Affleck, 5. The former pair also share daughter Seraphina Affleck, 8, who was not spotted. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos. Jennifer Garner , 45, was seen reuniting with estranged husband Ben Affleck , 45, and their kids following the actor's explosive sexual misconduct scandal! The mom-of-three looked calm and collected as she spent time with her family on Sunday morning in Brentwood. They were spotted leaving the Pacific Palisades church together with, 11, and, 5. The former pair also share daughter, 8, who was not spotted. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner looked chic and elegant during her church outing with her family. She seemed composed as ever despite Ben Affleck's most recent sexual misconduct scandals.

The pair reunited last week at an ice cream shop with their kids following the drama.

Hours later, a graphic video leaked of Ben cozying up to Canadian TV reporter Anne-Marie Losique. In the footage he is hear saying get "them t***ies out!" She however defended the actor, and shared the video on social media herself.

The attacks against Ben came after the actor shared a statement over the Harvey Weinstein scandal. He wrote: "I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick."

Afterwards, some women declared his statement to be insincere, claiming he too was guilty of sexual misconduct.

Ever since his scandals came to light, Ben Affleck has been spotted out with Jennifer Garner and their kids. During his latest outings, girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, 37, was nowhere to be seen.