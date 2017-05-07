1 of 8
Careful, Jennifer Garner! Will Ben Affleck's adorable date with their daughter put the divorce on hold again? See the latest photos of the rehabbed star doing whatever he can to stay close to his family.
The Batman actor was seen taking 8-year-old Seraphina to a father-daughter school dance in Los Angeles.
Garner stared adoringly at her estranged husband and their second-oldest daughter. The couple have remained devoted to co-parenting their three children — including Violet, 11, and Samuel, 5 — ever since separating in 2015.
Despite their best efforts to salvage their marriage through counseling and Affleck seeking rehab, the Hollywood pair still chose to file for divorce last month.
Last week, Radar posted photos of moving trucks arriving at their mansion after it was revealed Affleck was finally moving out of the guest house that was located next to where Jen and their kids were living.
They have both asked for legal and physical custody of their children.
As Radar readers know, the 44-year-old actor has changed his tune since completing rehab for alcohol addiction earlier this year.
He's been more present than ever in his kids lives — even seen proudly cheering them on at their soccer games and attending church every Sunday with his family. Do you think Ben and Jen are over forever? Tell us your thoughts below!
