Wasting Away! Jennifer Coolidge Desperate To Save Emaciated Tara Reid
Tara Reid’s skeletal frame is causing her American Pieco-star Jennifer Coolidgeconcern. Now the comedic actress has vowed to make it her personal mission to save Reid before she wastes away. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out how she’s doing it.
“Jennifer just can’t believe how scary skinny Tara has gotten,” an insider told Radar.
According to the insider, Coolidge, 55, is sending the hard-partying actress “bags of fresh groceries, all healthy stuff, and keeping tabs by texting, calling and emailing.”
Coolidge, said the source, is “truly worried” about Reid, 41.
As Radar reported, pin-thin Reid recently shocked fans when she showed up at the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets premiere in Los Angeles looking more emaciated than ever.
