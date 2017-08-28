‘Friends’ Costars Jen Aniston & Matthew Perry Can’t Stand Each Other
She won't be there for him! RadarOnline.com has learned that Hollywood superstar Jennifer Aniston has no time for her former Friends costar Matthew Perry, whom sources said she privately considers an embarrassment. Click through the gallery to learn why!
Photo credit: Getty / Backgrid
More than 10 years after the series finale, “Jen wishes Matthew no harm, but she has zero desire to socialize with him,” an insider told Radar.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“She made a real effort to stay in touch the first few years after they all separated, but it became clear Matthew had to find his own path in life and he wasn’t someone Jen felt she had anything in common with," the source added.
"It saddens him Jen's such a snob who's more interested in prestige and money these days," added the insider.
