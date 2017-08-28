‘Friends’ Costars Jen Aniston & Matthew Perry Can’t Stand Each Other thumbnail

The A-lister has ‘zero interest’ in socializing with her troubled former pal.

She won't be there for him! RadarOnline.com has learned that Hollywood superstar Jennifer Aniston has no time for her former Friends costar Matthew Perry, whom sources said she privately considers an embarrassment. Click through the gallery to learn why!

More than 10 years after the series finale, “Jen wishes Matthew no harm, but she has zero desire to socialize with him,” an insider told Radar.

“She made a real effort to stay in touch the first few years after they all separated, but it became clear Matthew had to find his own path in life and he wasn’t someone Jen felt she had anything in common with," the source added.

Perry, 48, has admitted to struggling with drug and alcohol abuse over the years, and has looked worse for wear in recent months.

He’s even admitted that there were times he would show up for filming Friends hungover and unable to perform.

Earlier this month, Perry celebrated his birthday sans his Friends in Beverly Hills. Meanwhile, Aniston and Courteney Cox had a mini Friends reunion dinner at Nobu in Malibu.

Perry is still upset at being snubbed by Aniston, 48, during her wedding to Justin Theroux in 2015, according to the source. BFF Cox and costar Lisa Kudrow were invited and attended the nuptials.

"It saddens him Jen's such a snob who's more interested in prestige and money these days," added the insider.

