Actressstunned fans when she was spotted looking chubby and frazzled during a walk in the park with her dog, this past Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former beauty seems to have gained some serious weight since her days as a 90210 beach babe. She looked almost unrecognizable in her casual gym attire as she was pictured walking her pup at Los Angeles’ Fryman Canyon Park. Her butt cheeks spilled out of her tiny running shorts as she strutted with her dog around the city.