Beyoncé, Katie Holmes & More! Jenna Bush Tells All On White House Celeb Encounters

"Let's be clear: Hollywood and Republicans don't always mix, but that didn't mean Barbara and I didn't have hope," Jenna wrote in her memoir with her twin, Sisters First. "Not that it wasn't fun to hang out with the Oak Ridge Boys, but as teenagers we wished that maybe just once Justin Timberlake would make a surprise visit to the White House."

"My dad's own inauguration featured Beyoncé , except that she was nineteen, the same age as us, and not quite Queen Bey yet," she explained. "She was one of three singers in Destiny's Child, a musical group from Texas."

"Before she took the stage, she gave Barbara and me three-way pagers, where you could send messages to a group," she added. "Then Beyoncé spoke to us the magical words, 'Please keep in touch.' Unfortunately, neither Barbara nor I could figure out how to work the pages. But I've since wondered, if we found them again, could I page Beyoncé and set up a playdate for Mila and Blue Ivy?"

Katie Holmes also tried to reach out to Jenna, but her voicemails were left unreturned.

"She wanted to come and shadow me to prepare for her role in First Daughter, a movie where the president's daughter falls in love with her Secret Service agent, who is pretending to be her college residential adviser," Jenna explained. "Katie was playing the first daughter."

"I was so struck to have a message from Katie Holmes," Jenna wrote. "And then I thought about Katie accompanying me to class, studying with me for my psychology exam, or my wingman at a party, where everyone would be falling all over themselves because it was Katie Holmes. I knew that my real life was going to be a complete disappointment compared to anything in a Hollywood script. So I never called her back."

"By far the best celebrity encounter either of us ever had belonged to Barbara," Jenna wrote of her sister. "She met LeBron James at the Beijing Olympics, and after some joking around, he passed along his number."

Jenna, 35, was ultimately snubbed by her celebrity crush, Matt Damon , when he appeared on a televised interview in 2006 "and said that maybe Barbara and [her] should be sent to Iraq."