Jenelle Evans Flashes Wedding Ring – Days After Explosive Fight With Hubby

Jenelle Evans
was spotted out and about with her two sons, one day after the explosive drama between her, her new hubby and her mom broke loose. She was all smiles as she walked Kaiser
, 3, and Jace
, 8, to their car. The newlywed went makeup-free for the casual outing after her dramatic ceremony. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to find out more about the scandal that took over the internet during Evans and David Eason
's wedding.
The gorgeous Teen Mom 2 star, 25, could not keep from smiling as she spent a lazy day with her two sons in Wilmington, just one day after tying the knot with David.
She looked casual and happy despite having called off the wedding days prior, in a screaming fight with her longtime love.
"I said for two hours I wanted him to care about me, talk to me about my mom situation. I don't have a mom coming tomorrow, he has a mom. I want his attention This is my house, and he does not give a f**k," she fumed. "I've been crying all day."
She also voiced her sadness over the fact that no one from her daughter's family attended the festivities, and blamed her estrangement from Jenelle's new family on her new husband. "I think David planned it that way," she said. "David has alienated me from Jenelle."
As Radar readers know, Jenelle and David announced their engagement back in February, after welcoming baby daughter Ensley
one month prior."We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming," she captioned a snap of herself wearing her dazzling engagement ring.
During her latest outing with her kids, she proudly flashed her rock as she ignored the drama surrounding her estranged family and un-romantic new husband. Do you think she's let it all go or already regretting her new married life? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.