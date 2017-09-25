Jenelle Evans Flashes Wedding Ring – Days After Explosive Fight With Hubby

Jenelle Evans was spotted out and about with her two sons, one day after the explosive drama between her, her new hubby and her mom broke loose. She was all smiles as she walked Kaiser, 3, and Jace, 8, to their car. The newlywed went makeup-free for the casual outing after her dramatic ceremony. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to find out more about the scandal that took over the internet during Evans and David Eason's wedding. was spotted out and about with her two sons, one day after the explosive drama between her, her new hubby and her mom broke loose. She was all smiles as she walked, 3, and, 8, to their car. The newlywed went makeup-free for the casual outing after her dramatic ceremony. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to find out more about the scandal that took over the internet during Evans and's wedding. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The gorgeous Teen Mom 2 star, 25, could not keep from smiling as she spent a lazy day with her two sons in Wilmington, just one day after tying the knot with David. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She looked casual and happy despite having called off the wedding days prior, in a screaming fight with her longtime love. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"I said for two hours I wanted him to care about me, talk to me about my mom situation. I don't have a mom coming tomorrow, he has a mom. I want his attention This is my house, and he does not give a f**k," she fumed. "I've been crying all day." Photo credit: BACKGRID

She also voiced her sadness over the fact that no one from her daughter's family attended the festivities, and blamed her estrangement from Jenelle's new family on her new husband. "I think David planned it that way," she said. "David has alienated me from Jenelle." Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Jenelle and David announced their engagement back in February, after welcoming baby daughter Ensley one month prior."We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming," she captioned a snap of herself wearing her dazzling engagement ring. Photo credit: BACKGRID