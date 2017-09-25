Jenelle Evans Plays Blushing Bride, Days After Calling Off Wedding To David!

Jenelle Evans' wedding have leaked, and it looked like the blushing bride was faking her wide-eyed happiness during the ritzy ceremony! The Teen Mom 2 star was caught smiling from ear to ear as she stood next to her new hubby, but fans were not convinced by her innocent poker face. New photos of' wedding have leaked, and it looked like the blushing bride was faking her wide-eyed happiness during the ritzy ceremony! The Teen Mom 2 star was caught smiling from ear to ear as she stood next to her new hubby, but fans were not convinced by her innocent poker face. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"You're not giving a f**k what I feel," she yelled at David. "No, I'm done, you can have the ring!" Photo credit: BACKGRID

She slammed her ring on a table in the backyard of her home, to the surprise of her guests, and continued bashing Eason in a fit of anger. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"I said for two hours I wanted him to care about me, talk to me about my mom situation. I don't have a mom coming tomorrow, he has a mom. I want his attention This is my house, and he does not give a f**k," she screamed. "I've been crying all day." Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Everyone is going to see the way I feel. I'm not doing this," she added after running off the property and driving away. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"I'm upset, I'm very devastated that I wasn't invited to the wedding," Barbara, 61, claimed. "I am out of town. Out of sight out of mind. I can't be around. I've been crying." Photo credit: BACKGRID