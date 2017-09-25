Jenelle Evans Plays Blushing Bride, Days After Calling Off Wedding To David! thumbnail

Faking It?

Jenelle Evans Plays Blushing Bride, Days After Calling Off Wedding To David!

You don't give 'a f**k what I feel,' she yelled at Eason hours before saying 'I do.'

New photos of Jenelle Evans' wedding have leaked, and it looked like the blushing bride was faking her wide-eyed happiness during the ritzy ceremony! The Teen Mom 2 star was caught smiling from ear to ear as she stood next to her new hubby, but fans were not convinced by her innocent poker face.

Just one day before saying "I do" to David Eason, Jenelle, 25, broke down in front of guests and screamed at her now-husband that the wedding was off!

"You're not giving a f**k what I feel," she yelled at David. "No, I'm done, you can have the ring!"

She slammed her ring on a table in the backyard of her home, to the surprise of her guests, and continued bashing Eason in a fit of anger.

"I said for two hours I wanted him to care about me, talk to me about my mom situation. I don't have a mom coming tomorrow, he has a mom. I want his attention This is my house, and he does not give a f**k," she screamed. "I've been crying all day."

"Everyone is going to see the way I feel. I'm not doing this," she added after running off the property and driving away.

The drama over her estranged mother reached a new height when she refused to invite her to her wedding. Barbara Evans cried to Radar about the incident, claiming she was "devastated," over not being allowed to attend.

"I'm upset, I'm very devastated that I wasn't invited to the wedding," Barbara, 61, claimed. "I am out of town. Out of sight out of mind. I can't be around. I've been crying."

Despite the drama, Jenelle and David tied the knot this Saturday in front of David's family and their friends.

She was even seen boasting her wedding ring just this Sunday after the ceremony!

After such an explosive fight, however, could it be the reality star is just faking her happiness for the cameras? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

