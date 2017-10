On an episode, Evans accused her mother, who has custody of Evans' son Jace, of drinking and driving with the 8-year-old in the car. But Barbara blamed her daughter and Eason for the fight. "Barbara said Jenelle was flipping out and showed up at the restaurant," an insider said. "Barbara then saw a flash go off and said she's used to that in her local town because everyone knows her. She put a menu up to hide herself and then looked up and saw it was David. She threw cash on the table before the food arrived and walked out with the kids and that's when Jenelle and David lost it and accused her of being drunk with the kids ."