‘I’m Dead To Her!’ Jenelle Evans Slams Mom’s Attempt To Reconcile Before Wedding

Barbara Evans left town the weekend of Jenelle Evans' wedding to David Eason, but she still tried to mend their relationship before her estranged daughter walked down the aisle. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Barbara opened up about her desperate attempt to see her daughter on her big day. left town the weekend of' wedding to, but she still tried to mend their relationship before her estranged daughter walked down the aisle. In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Barbara opened up about her desperate attempt to see her daughter on her big day. Photo credit: BACKGRID

But the text only forced the mother and daughter to fight more. "I'm dead to her," Barbara replied. "She said, 'You're not invited to my wedding because you won't give me back Jace.' It's not about her or me, it's about Jace."

The 25-year-old signed over custody of her son to her mother in 2010. The two went to court in May and ended up settling custody in mediation. While Barbara still has full custody of the 8-year-old, Jenelle now gets him every other weekend and for two weeks in the summer Photo credit: BACKGRID

"She's coming back with vengeance," Barbara said of her daughter wanting to bring her back to court. "I knew that from the day I walked out of court. I gave up for Jenelle my retirement years to raise a child. But you know what? I will do anything it takes to make sure Jace is not in that house with David [Eason.] No way, no how." Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar previously reported, Barbara was so upset over the wedding snub that she left town. "I'm upset, I'm very devastated that I wasn't invited to the wedding," she told Radar. "I am out of town. Out of sight out of mind. I can't be around. I've been crying. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She was heartbroken that not one person from Jenelle's family, except her three children Jace, Kaiser and Ensley, would be there to see her walk down the aisle. "Everyone David knows is there, she has nobody there," Barbara said. "When push comes to shove it doesn't matter. When you're a mother it's unconditional love. To do this to me, it is heart wrenching. If this is what she chooses to alienate me out of her life so be it." Photo credit: BACKGRID

She then blamed her new son-in-law for banning her family from the guest list. "I think David planned it that way," she said. " David has alienated me from Jenelle ." Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar exclusively reported, Jenelle called off her wedding to David the night before when she felt he was too concerned over wedding preparations than her feelings. "I said for two hours I wanted him to care about me, talk to me about my mom situation," she vented to a friend. "I don't have a mom coming tomorrow, he has a mom. I want his attention. This is my house and he does not give a f**k. I've been crying all day." Photo credit: BACKGRID