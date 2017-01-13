1 of 8

Kailyn Lowry Javi Marroquin and now RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Jenelle Evans had production shut down over a spat with the show. Click through the gallery to find out what Evans did to halt the reality show. Trouble on Teen Mom 2! MTV’s much maligned reality show has been hit hard by the young stars firing back against their under handed tactics. lashed out at the producers for going behind her back to film with her ex-husbandand now RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned thathad production shut down over a spat with the show. Click through the gallery to find out what Evans did to halt the reality show.

“Jenelle refused to film until they changed the way they were doing things,” a production source told Radar about Evans’ temper tantrum. No stranger to fights with MTV, the source told Radar the latest battle caused a halt in filming.

“She told he producers that they capitalize on all her drama and she was sick of it,” the insider revealed.

“In the promos for the show, they always show happy moments for the other girls with their kids, but she said if it was a promo involving her it's all drama and stuff that makes her look bad,” the source explained.

“So Jenelle put her foot down. She had a huge fight with the team and told them she was not going to film anything else. She was ready to walk away from the show,” explained the source.

Evans’ frustration finally exploded and she lashed out at the production team. “She was so mad. She said they never show any of the good peaceful stuff or give her ANY positive time at all. Like that trip to Florida. All they featured was her bashing Nathan but they did show all the stuff she was doing with Jace and the family.”

The pregnant-reality star prevailed. “Jenelle made them rearrange editing. So the last two episodes have been better for her. She even made them delete some of the things that had been put on social media that were negative about her. She just refused to film until they fixed some things.”