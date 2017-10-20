‘You B***h!’ Jenelle Evans Goes Off On Enemy Kailyn Lowry Over Child Abuse Claims

The cast of Teen Mom 2 is in Los Angeles to film the reunion special – and the trip is already off to a rocky start! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Jenelle Evans went off on her co-star Kailyn Lowry after threatening to quit the series. Photo credit: MTV

David Eason cancelled their save the date photo shoot because of a fight. When producers asked about their blowout, Eason denied they argued. When they took photos the next day, Eason screamed at Evans' son Kaiser from a previous relationship with Nathan Griffith. The 3-year-old cried, "feed me" during the scene. Fans accused the couple of child abuse over Evans threatened to quit Teen Mom 2 when she received a bad edit on last week's episode. Evans and her now-husbandcancelled their save the date photo shoot because of a fight. When producers asked about their blowout, Eason denied they argued. When they took photos the next day, Eason screamed at Evans' sonfrom a previous relationship with. The 3-year-old cried, "feed me" during the scene. Fans accused the couple of child abuse over social media after the controversial scene aired

Lowry herself commented on a GIF of Kaiser crying, "There's nothing funny about this."

"Jenelle texted Kail and told her she shouldn't be making 'b***h a** comments' about on her life unless she knows the full story," a source close to Lowry told Radar. "She complained about coming under fire on social media for not feeding her son."

Evans, 25, allegedly told Lowry that she shouldn't speak to her when they go to the reunion. "She told Kail that she hasn't filmed and doesn't plan on it because of girls like her on the show," the insider said.

When the source explained that Lowry tried to end the conversation by telling her to have a nice day, Evans fired back, "You too you b***h."

Evans threatened to quit the MTV series in an Instagram rant after the controversial scene aired. "Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday's episode was uncalled for," she wrote. "Because David didn't feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird a** s**t from the public as if he was hurting me in some way?!"

She ended the rant with , "I have decided after this season I'm probably calling it quits for filming this show. It's not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren't human beings to @mtv what-so-ever. Once they treat me with respect I'll be back, if they don't I'll be happy with the life I've got."