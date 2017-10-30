Jenelle Evans Slammed For Controversial Family Costume: ‘It’s Morbid!’ thumbnail

Happy Halloween?

Jenelle Evans Slammed For Controversial Family Costume: ‘It’s Morbid!’

The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star and her husband dressed up as a deer and a hunter.

Jenelle Evans and her daughter Ensley dressed up as deer for Halloween, while her husband David Eason donned a hunter costume. With the abuse and control claims against the Teen Mom 2 husband, fans believe the costumes hit too close to home.
Evans, 25, posted a photo of the family costume with the caption, “Oh deer!” Although fans praised her for the “cute” idea, many also slammed the costumes.
“Hunter and his prey, so very appropriate,” one user commented, as another wrote. “He is the hunter and you are the prey. Hmmm.”
But the backlash didn’t end there. “The deer costume idea is cute - but when your husband dresses up as a hunter? Stupid and morbid - especially when your infant is also a deer,” a fan wrote on the Teen Mom Fix: Unscripted Facebook group. Another wrote, “So is this foreshadowing that David is going to kill her in a hunting accident or what?” 
A third commented, “He’s dressed as a guy who shoots things and she’s dressed as the thing he will shoot. Very poetic…”
The costume comes after the grandmother of Evans’ son Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith accused Eason of abusing the 3-year-old. “On April 28, 2017 there was bruising on the minor child’s back,” the court documents read. “On March 31, 2017 there was a bruise on the minor child’s chest of a fingerprint which appeared as though a finger had been pressed firmly into the minor child’s chest as well as along the minor child’s left arm appearing that he had been jerked by the arm.” The papers continued, “On April 28, 2017 the proposed intervenor picked the minor child up at day care in Wilmington so he could attend Defendant’s fitness competition in Columbia. The first thing minor child said: “Nana, David punch me.” Evans denied the claims in a response to the filing. 
Evans’ mother Barbara Evans recently told Radar that she fears for her daughter because of her new husband’s controlling behavior. “I think once he puts that ring on her finger he’s going to have so much control over her,” Barbara told Radar of when they tied the knot in September. “She’s going to be choked to where she won’t be able to breathe. He’ll have so much control, more so than he does now.”
