‘She’s Pregnant!’ Jenelle Evans Shows Off Belly Bump In Shocking Photo

Jenelle Evans
welcomed her third child in January with new husband David Eason
, but are the Teen Mom 2
stars already adding to their growing brood? Evans sparked pregnancy rumors when she posted a photo of what appears to be a baby bump.
“Is Jenelle Evans pregnant again?” a fan commented on the photo, as another said, “Jenelle Evans is pregnant with her fourth child.”
The pregnancy speculation started in September when Evans showed off her stomach in a bikini.
“I think she's pregnant
and not just pudgy because Jenelle has always snapped back pretty fast after having kids,” a fan commented on Teen Mom Fix: Unscripted
, while another wrote, “Jenelle has been looking pregnant to me.”
Evans is mother to Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffin and Ensley with husband David Eason.
The possible pregnancy may force her to continue filming for Teen Mom 2
despite threatening to quit the series. Evans slammed the show when she received a bad edit on last week’s episode. Evans and her now-husband David Eason cancelled their save the date photo shoot because of a fight. When producers asked about their blowout, Eason denied they argued. When they took photos the next day, Eason screamed at Evans’ son Kaiser from a previous relationship with Nathan Griffith. The 3-year-old cried, “feed me” during the scene
.
“Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for,” she wrote. “Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird a** s**t from the public as if he was hurting me in some way?!”
She ended the rant with
, “I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show,” she wrote. “It’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever. Once they treat me with respect I’ll be back, if they don’t I’ll be happy with the life I’ve got.”
