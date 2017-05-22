1 of 7
Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is facing outrageous accusations of child abuse again, after her son Kaiser was photographed with prominent bruises on his arms. After Evans posted the photo on social media, her baby daddy went into a rage, but Evans revealed exclusively to RadarOnline.com that it's not what people may think.
Evans admitted to Radar that Kaiser, her only child with Griffith, DID have bruises at the time the photo was taken. But she made it clear that it wasn't her fault.“I don't understand what it is but every time he gets to the top step he starts taking off his shoes and doesn't realized he's that close to the edge," she explained.
