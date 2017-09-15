Cutting Their Losses? ‘Little Couple’ Sell $1.2 Million Texas Mansion After Hurricane

Photo credit: Getty Images
Klein, 42, and Arnold, 43, put their home on the market for $1.225 million.
The blue home boasts an open interior.
There is also an outdoor kitchen and fire pit in the yard.
A local outlet reported
that “while the flood waters of Hurricane Harvey damaged nearly 200,000 houses throughout the Houston area, the Klein's home in the Braeswood neighborhood was undamaged in any way.”
The reality stars actually remodeled the home prior to putting it on the market. "We un-customized the home we made for us and re-customized it for the prospective new homeowners," Klein told the publication. "When we built the home six years ago, we made many cabinets, counters, and fixtures low in order for us to be comfortable in our space."
