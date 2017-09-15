Cutting Their Losses? ‘Little Couple’ Sell $1.2 Million Texas Mansion After Hurricane thumbnail

Dr. Jen Arnold and Bill Klein are done with their Harris County, Texas home! The Little Couple moved to Florida, and finally put their mansion on the market. Click through these slides to see their home after Hurricane Harvey ravaged their former community.

Klein, 42, and Arnold, 43, put their home on the market for $1.225 million.
The blue home boasts an open interior.
The backyard comes with a gorgeous pool that was modeled “resort style with water features,” according to the listing.
There is also an outdoor kitchen and fire pit in the yard.
A local outlet reported that “while the flood waters of Hurricane Harvey damaged nearly 200,000 houses throughout the Houston area, the Klein's home in the Braeswood neighborhood was undamaged in any way.”
The reality stars actually remodeled the home prior to putting it on the market. "We un-customized the home we made for us and re-customized it for the prospective new homeowners," Klein told the publication. "When we built the home six years ago, we made many cabinets, counters, and fixtures low in order for us to be comfortable in our space."

The couple relocated to St. Petersburg, Fla. for Arnold’s new job. Their move will be documented on their TLC show, premiering Sept. 19 at 9 p.m.

