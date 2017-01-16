1 of 7
Chicago Bears player Jay Cutler and wife Kristin Cavallari are already celebrating his off-season by getting naked on a boat off the coast of Mexico. Click through the gallery to see their wild time with pals!
The 33-year-old quarterback is treating his television personality wife, 30, to a tropical vacation in Puerto Vallarta this weekend.
Cavallari was spotted showing off her tiny bikini body in front of the group as some dove off the boat into the ocean.
As RadarOnline.com reported, this past year has proved to be one from hell for Cutler and Cavallari.
Not only was she in a car accident that hospitalized at the beginning of 2016, she had just swallowed the news that her troubled brother, who mysteriously vanished, was found dead.
Later that year, the mom-of-three came under fire by fans for posting a photo of her and Cutler's boys looking scary skinny.
"Yep. I starve my children," she fired back at fans in an explosive tweet. "Just blocked the most people I've ever blocked in my entire life. Happy 4th hahaha." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
