1 of 7

FameFlynet FameFlynet Chicago Bears player Jay Cutler and wife Kristin Cavallari are already celebrating his off-season by getting naked on a boat off the coast of Mexico. Click through the gallery to see their wild time with pals!

FameFlynet FameFlynet Cavallari was spotted showing off her tiny bikini body in front of the group as some dove off the boat into the ocean.

FameFlynet FameFlynet As RadarOnline.com reported, this past year has proved to be one from hell for Cutler and Cavallari.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Later that year, the mom-of-three came under fire by fans for posting a photo of her and Cutler's boys looking scary skinny.