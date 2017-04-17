1 of 9InstagramInstagramInstagramInstagramInstagramInstagramInstagramInstagram
Javi Marroquin is drinking his pain away! Days after news broke that his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry is involved in a sex tape scandal, the Teen Mom 2 dad was caught on camera getting boozy with a bevy of women!
Blame it on the alcohol! The father of Lincoln, 3, and his squad got bottle service for the boozy night out.
Marroquin, 24, was all smiles alongside two bombshells while at a club.
But the ladies kept on coming, as he was spotted drinking with yet another woman during the wild outing!
Madison who? The MTV star seems completely over his ex-girlfriend!
The outing comes days after Lowry was accused of being involved in a sex tape scandal. “The Teen Mom who can barely move her face at this point made a little homemade threesome video,” Crazy Days and Nights reported. “The woman in it has it on her cell phone. So far she has not tried to sell it because she thinks the Teen Mom still prefers her over the Mom’s most recent boyfriend.”
Lowry, who is expecting her third child with her mystery baby daddy, denied the rumor over Twitter. “Is this for real? Who comes up with this s**t,” she tweeted, adding, “Ya’ll aren’t seeing any sex tapes of me. Idk where people come up with these rumors.”
Marroquin defended her exclusively to Radar. “I don’t believe it,” he said. “I don’t even need to ask Kail about that.”
