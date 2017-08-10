Back In ‘Control’! Janet Jackson Sheds Baby Weight In Preparation For New World Tour

Janet Jackson is taking back control of her life! The 51-year-old mother of son Eissa split with her Qatari billionaire husband just a couple of months ago, and a source close to the Jackson clan told RadarOnline.com exclusively, “Janet has been is taking back control of her life! The 51-year-old mother of son Eissa split with her Qatari billionaire husband just a couple of months ago, and a source close to the Jackson clan told RadarOnline.com exclusively, “Janet has been working out non-stop and is determined to get in the best shape she’s ever been in!” Click through nine sexy photos of the superstar to see her shocking transformation! Photo credit: Getty Images/BACKGRID

Jackson posted this photo on Instagram recently, showing her fans that she was back in fighting shape!

“Janet was really motivated to get fit again after her split from Wissam,” a friend of Jackson’s told Radar. “It was very empowering for her to get rid of him and rid herself of the negative energy that she had during their last days together.”

“Janet gained a lot of weight while she was married to Wissam and especially with the pregnancy. The two of them were not super active together and since she left him she has been starting to put herself first again,” the source said.

After having surgery to have a throat tumor removed last year, Jackson shocked the world by announcing that she was going to give birth at age 50! Subsequently, she cancelled her “Unbreakable” world tour to focus on her pregnancy.

But after giving birth to baby son Eissa in January, the “Rhythm Nation” singer and baby sister to late King of Pop Michael Jackson is ready to do what she loves most – perform! Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Janet is getting back in shape with lots of cardio and dancing,” the insider told Radar. “She lost herself for a few years and now she is back in control of her life. Photo credit: Getty Images

And according to the source, Jackson’s family is happier than ever to have her back in their lives! Photo credit: BACKGRID

“She is raising the baby with the help of her family, and they have all surrounded her and the baby with so much love," said the insider. "This kid is going to grow up with a constant smile on his face and they are really blessed to have Janet back in their lives.” Photo credit: BACKGRID