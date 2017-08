An insider tells us, “Janet’s so proud of herself. She’s no stranger to the surgeon’s knife, but since becoming a mom she’s much more invested in doing things naturally and healthily."

And based off this amazing before-and-after photo, it looks like it's working!

"She’s resisted the temptation of lipo and is relying on her old gym workout she did in her ‘That’s The Way Love Goes’ days," our source spills.

The snitch continues, "Janet can’t wait to get her sixpack back and it’s true she’s plotting the biggest musical comeback since ‘It’s Britney bitch’ echoed through the speakers at the VMAs in 2007. She’s got so much new material since becoming a mom.”