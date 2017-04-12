1 of 8

Janet Jackson was spotted moving out of her London home this week after reportedly changing the locks on her NYC pad to keep ex Wissam Al Mana out!

According to Page Six, Jackson asked for the locks to be changed on her Trump International apartment in New York weeks before splitting from her billionaire hubby, Wissam Al Mana.

"She wanted the locks changed a few weeks ago, and no keys for him," an insider told the publication.

As Radar previously reported, just a few months after giving birth to their son, Jackson and Al Mana announced they're splitting after five years of marriage.

"Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn't working and to go their separate ways," an insider told The Mail on Sunday.

The report goes on to state the the 50-year-old mom-of-one will raise their son, who was born on Jan. 3, in London, while her 42-year-old ex goes on running as a CEO for his multinational Al Mana business.

Rumors sparked that there was a marriage rift when Jackson stepped out shortly after giving birth without her wedding ring. At the time, the couple's breakup seemed unlikely since there was also speculation that the diva may have converted to Islam shortly after they married in 2012.