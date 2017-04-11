1 of 9

Wissam Al Mana was spotted out for the first time since his split from Janet Jackson was announced, getting toys delivered to his London home for the couple's son Eissa — see the photos!

Al Mana appeared solemn as he stepped out.

As Radar previously reported, just a few months after giving birth to their son, Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana announced they're splitting after five years of marriage.

"Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn't working and to go their separate ways," an insider told The Mail on Sunday.

"They're both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they're apart. It's amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother," the source added.

The report goes on to state the the 50-year-old mom-of-one will raise their son, who was born on Jan. 3, in London, while her 42-year-old ex goes on running as a CEO for his multinational Al Mana business.

Rumors sparked that there was a marriage rift when Jackson stepped out shortly after giving birth without her wedding ring. At the time, the couple's breakup seemed unlikely since there was also speculation that the diva may have converted to Islam shortly after they married in 2012.

Insiders claim that divorce could turn troublesome since Al Mana is worth nearly four times the amount of Michael Jackson's sister.