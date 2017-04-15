1 of 8
Janet Jackson looks like she's doing just fine as a single mom! The 50-year-old singer was all smiles as she shared a selfie alongside her son just one week after splitting from baby daddy Wissam Al Mana.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jackson and her millionaire hubby pulled the plug on their five-year marriage on April 8. “Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways,” an insider told The Mail on Sunday.
However, just days after the shock announcement, a solemn Al Mana, 42, was spotted delivering toys to his London home for his baby boy.
Later, a blog post surfaced on Al Mana's website showing that the wealthy businessman may be struggling to move on. He made a special declaration of love for the pop singer, that read: "To The most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend."
"I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x," finished the note.
Jackson was previously married to James DeBarge from 1984 to 1985. She later married Rene Elizaondo Jr. in 1991, but divorced in 2000. Do you think Jackson and Al Mana might reconcile after his love letter to her? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
