As RadarOnline.com reported, Jackson and her millionaire hubby pulled the plug on their five-year marriage on April 8. “Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways ,” an insider told The Mail on Sunday.

"They're both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they're apart," the source went on. "It's amiceable and Eissa will stay with his mother."

Meanwhile, Jackson appeared to have a change of heart about where to raise her only child. Sister of the latewas spotted moving out of her London pad on April 12 . Sources also revealed that Jackson had requested a lock change at her Trump International apartment in New York weeks before the split.

Later, a blog post surfaced on Al Mana's website showing that the wealthy businessman may be struggling to move on . He made a special declaration of love for the pop singer, that read: "To The most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend."

Jackson was previously married to James DeBarge from 1984 to 1985. She later married Rene Elizaondo Jr. in 1991, but divorced in 2000.