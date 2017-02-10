1 of 8

Janet Jackson’s pregnancy weight was still visible as she emerged from her London home on one of her first outings since giving birth to her baby son. Meanwhile, a top doctor, who has not treated Jackson, warned that the singer may be doomed to be fat forever. Click through Radar’s gallery to see Jackson and her struggle to drop the extra pounds.

Wissam Al Mana, whom insiders claim influenced her decision to become a Muslim and the schism may have had a drastic effect on her weight. What is she hiding ? A holy war was brewing between Jackson’s family and her husband,, whom insiders claim influenced her decision to become a Muslim and the schism may have had a drastic effect on her weight.

Eissa on January 3 and has reportedly The 50-year-old singer gave birth to her sonon January 3 and has reportedly been struggling to drop the weight ever since.

Slimming down "will require enormous discipline, a lot of exercise and fastidious dieting," top New York internist Dr. Stuart Fisher, who has not treated Jackson, exclusively told Radar.

The "Rhythm Nation" singer attempted to use a fur wrap to hide her bulk while shopping around London.