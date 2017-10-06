Jane Fonda Comes Out Of Hiding After Megyn Kelly ‘Today’ Show Scandal

Jane Fonda, 79, was spotted hiding behind colorful sunnies while walking her dog in Beverly Hills. The legendary actress’ outing comes days after she spoke out against Today Show host Megyn Kelly, 46, for asking her an inappropriate and out of place question. Are there any hard feelings? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more. , 79, was spotted hiding behind colorful sunnies while walking her dog in Beverly Hills. The legendary actress’ outing comes days after she spoke out against Today Show host, 46, for asking her an inappropriate and out of place question. Are there any hard feelings? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jane Fonda looked gorgeous while walking her pup in her ritzy California neighborhood.

Dressed casually in black sweatpants and a grey hoodie, the star still looked like her elegant, iconic self.

As Radar readers know, Fonda had remained out of the spotlight for quite some time – until Megyn Kelly brought her back, that is.

During an episode of Kelly's Today Show, the host asked Fonda to tell her more about her plastic surgery procedures.

"You, you've been an example to everyone, on how to age beautifully and with strength," Kelly nervously stammered. "You admit you had work done. I think it's to your credit. You look amazing. I read you felt you're not proud to admit you had work done, why not?"

A furious Fonda fired back, saying: "We really want to talk about that now?"

She then rolled her eyes and told Kelly that her secret to looking great at her age was simple "Good attitude. Good posture. Take care of myself."

Speaking of the awkward interview with Kelly, Fonda later told ET that she was "a little bit" shocked by the host's question.

"Given the fact that we don't have a lot of time and [Robert Redford, 81] is right here, it's a weird thing to bring up – whether I've had plastic surgery or not. I have and I've talked about it. Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question."