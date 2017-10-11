Bad Boy! Jana’s Rebel Suitor Doesn’t Agree With Duggar Family’s Strict Parenting

Jana Duggar’s rumored suitor doesn’t follow courtship rules, but that isn’t the only thing the Duggar family has to worry about. A source close to Caleb Williams exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com more bombshells about her new man.

Williams, who was photographed at dinner with the Duggar family, won’t be as strict on his children as Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are. “As a parent, he may not do the same things they choose to do,” a source close to Williams said. “But parenting isn’t a one-size-fits-all deal.” Photo credit: TLC

Williams attended college overseas unlike the Duggar siblings, who were homeschooled and often began working after high school. Joseph Duggar did leave home for Crown Bible College in Tennessee, but he returned home to Arkansas after only a year

Williams has traveled as well, as the source revealed he’s been to the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador, Honduras, Canada, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong. Photo credit: TLC

Williams is also more risqué than the other Duggar partners, as he flashed his underwear in a Facebook photo! “No, I had no idea my unmentionables were hanging out,” he commented on the photo. “In the future I will probably triple check to verify the integrity of my outer garments before any such pictures are snapped and shared. Typically our society as a whole frowns upon any color of boxers being exposed in formal style dress. My apologies to anyone that suffered from nightmares or any other egregious symptoms due to the excessive skin and dyed cotton exposure .”

As Radar exclusively reported, Duggar and Williams sparked dating rumors when he was photographed at dinner with the Duggar family. “He’s been close friends with the family for many years,” the insider said.

Not only does Williams not follow courting rules, such as only holding hands and giving side hugs while engaged, but he also doesn’t attend the same church as the Duggar family, who are Independent Baptists. “Every religion has its own sects and groups,” the source explained. “They have similar belief systems, but he’s a bit different in his thinking. He’s maybe somewhat more liberal .”