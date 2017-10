Bad Boy! Jana’s Rebel Suitor Doesn’t Agree With Duggar Family’s Strict Parenting

Williams is also more risqué than the other Duggar partners, as he flashed his underwear in a Facebook photo! “No, I had no idea my unmentionables were hanging out,” he commented on the photo. “In the future I will probably triple check to verify the integrity of my outer garments before any such pictures are snapped and shared. Typically our society as a whole frowns upon any color of boxers being exposed in formal style dress. My apologies to anyone that suffered from nightmares or any other egregious symptoms due to the excessive skin and dyed cotton exposure .”