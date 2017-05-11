Happy birthday to my favorite sister out of all my sisters. Love you! Miss you alottt. Never been seperated from you this long in my life and i'm not loving it at all! Thanks for setting a great example in Character, in being a disciple, and in life. Keep pursuing Christlikeness, cepet pulang!

A post shared by Jonathan Hartono (@jonathanehari) on Sep 25, 2016 at 12:27am PDT