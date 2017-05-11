1 of 10
As the Duggar family’s only single sister over 11, Jana, 27, has reportedly found love. And it turns out, Cinderella Duggar’s Prince Charming, Jonathan Hartono, was right by her side all along! “Jonathan and his sister often stayed with the Duggars during breaks from school in the summer and over holidays,” a family insider told Radar of the Florida student, whose parents still live in his native Indonesia. “He was always over their house. The Duggars watched over him like family.” Find more about the surprise romance in Radar’s exclusive gallery.
Jonathan, who was spotted on a one-on-one date with Jana’s father Jim Bob, is “really nice and cool,” the insider revealed.
“I think he and Jana are actually a great match because he's so sweet and fun,” the source added.
Jana, who was rumored to have courted Christian football player Tim Tebow, typically chooses guys very different from Jonathan. “She's always been into the cowboy type, and he's so not that," the source insisted.
Before Jonathan, Jana was known for being the family babysitter and housekeeper as her sisters got married and welcomed babies.
