Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie, who has made a miraculous recovery from a near-fatal ATV accident, is lucky to be alive. And Radar's new photos show the trauma Maddie endured as she left the hospital with visible bruising on her neck. The adorable girl, 8, captured the hearts of the nation after fans learned of her fight for life and Mama Jamie Lynn and aunt Britney Spears updated the public via Twitter. Click through Radar's gallery to see more on Maddie's miraculous battle and how she's recovering.
Maddie clutched her mom Jamie Lynn's hand as they left the New Orleans Children's Hospital on Friday afternoon.
Visible bruising could be seen on Maddie's neck, which is just a hint of what she survived during the accident.
As Radar readers know, Maddie accidentally drove into a pond and was submerged in water for minutes before paramedics arrived during the Feb. 5 ATV accident. Jamie Lynn, 25, and her husband Jamie Watson, 34, were unable to unfasten her seatbelt at the time.
Maddie was airlifted to the hospital after being resuscitated by ambulance crews. She remained in critical condition for days, but now as our photos show, she is walking again.
Maddie's stepfather, Jamie Watson, and her grandparents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, also accompanied the eight-year-old as she left the hospital. But Maddie's famous aunt Britney Spears wasn't seen during the hospital departure.
A relieved Jamie Lynn captioned a Twitter post about her daughter, "Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed."
In 20017, Jamie Lynn shocked the world when she announced to OK! Magazine that she was pregnant (with Maddie) by her then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge. The Zoey 101 star was just 16 at the time. She and Casey got engaged but later split up. In 2014, Jamie Lynn married businessman Watson. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
