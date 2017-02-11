1 of 8

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie, who has made a miraculous recovery from a near-fatal ATV accident, is lucky to be alive. And Radar's new photos show the trauma Maddie endured as she left the hospital with visible bruising on her neck. The adorable girl, 8, captured the hearts of the nation after fans learned of her fight for life and Mama Jamie Lynn and aunt Britney Spears updated the public via Twitter. Click through Radar's gallery to see more on Maddie's miraculous battle and how she's recovering.

Visible bruising could be seen on Maddie's neck, which is just a hint of what she survived during the accident.

Jamie Lynn, 25, and her husband Jamie Watson, 34, were unable to unfasten her seatbelt at the time. As Radar readers know, Maddie accidentally drove into a pond and was submerged in water for minutes before paramedics arrived during the Feb. 5 ATV accident.

Maddie was airlifted to the hospital after being resuscitated by ambulance crews. She remained in critical condition for days, but now as our photos show, she is walking again.

Maddie's stepfather, Jamie Watson, and her grandparents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, also accompanied the eight-year-old as she left the hospital. But Maddie's famous aunt Britney Spears wasn't seen during the hospital departure.