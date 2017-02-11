1 of 8
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter continues to make great strides after her brush with death less than a week ago. Click through to get the latest updates about her miraculous recovery!
New photos emerged showing Maddie Aldridge's family preparing to take her home after a horrifying ATV accident in Kentwood, La., on Feb. 5.
The 8-year-old, who was being closely monitored by doctors for days after being submerged in water for several minutes, was caught smiling on her way out of the hospital in a chopper on Feb. 10.
"With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, Feb. 7," the sheriff's office reported, adding, "Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident."
Once she regained consciousness, doctors were able to remove the ventilator and she began talking again. "Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover," Spears, 25, captioned her post.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the young girl was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The off-road accident happened after Maddie swerved to avoid a drainage ditch, but the sharp reaction caused the vehicle to flip into a body of water.
