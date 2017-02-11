Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏

A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:28am PST