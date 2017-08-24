Jamie Lynn Sigler Shows Off Massive Baby Bump In Tiny Bikini After Shocking MS Reveal

Cutter Dykstra RadarOnline.com has learned. The 36-year-old former Sopranos star looked like she was ready to pop, as she pranced around the water in a teeny tie-dye bikini and straw hat. She and Dykstra held hands as they strolled along the beach in Maui. They later went kayaking on the wild tropical waves and Actress Jamie Lynn Sigler was spotted showing off her massive baby bump while on a romantic getaway with hubbyRadarOnline.com has learned. The 36-year-old former Sopranos star looked like she was ready to pop, as she pranced around the water in a teeny tie-dye bikini and straw hat. She and Dykstra held hands as they strolled along the beach in Maui. They later went kayaking on the wild tropical waves and cuddled up to each other in the sand Photo credit: BACKGRID

One month after announcing her second pregnancy, Sigler boasted her curves while enjoying her sweet Hawaiian beach day.

Despite her being diagnosed with MS, she and Dykstra are committed to raising a family

"Jamie and Cutter are committed to each other and having a family, and they're not about to let MS get in the way," a source revealed to Radar.

As Radar previously reported, the actress admitted to dealing with constant pain, especially when taking care of her son Beau, 3.

"I try and take him to parks that have gates, so he can run free," she revealed. "But I'm also conscious of driving places and whether I can park close enough so I don't have to walk too far."

Despite her constant health issues, she is more than ready to welcome her second child. "It's a beautiful miracle," she said of her pregnancy.