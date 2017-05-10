1 of 11

President Trump gave former FBI director James Comey the ax after his performance failed to live up to the demands of the job. As it turns out, the “crown jewel” of American law enforcement was being run by a bad cop who repeatedly dropped the ball time and time again on life or death police matters! Click through RadarOnline’s gallery of a few of Comey’s worst mistakes that he’ll definitely leave off his resume when he goes looking for his next gig.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev but cut him loose after their investigation! To make matters worse, The FBI interviewed Boston Marathon bomberbut cut him loose after their investigation! To make matters worse, Russia even alerted Comey about Tsarnaev’s activity a second time – but their warnings fell on deaf ears.

The FBI was also complicit in spying on innocent Americans along with the NSA – as it came out shorty after the scandal exploded in 2013 that Comey’s men were “data mining” citizens as well!

Nidal Hasan shot 31 Americans dead Beforeshot 31 Americans dead at Fort Hood, the FBI collected emails sent by the deranged killer saying he wanted to hurt his fellow soldiers and protect the Taliban – but they failed to intervene in time!

Eric Hodler and Robert Mueller by claiming the planes were for “counterterrorism.” During the Obama era, Comey’s FBI covered up the fact that two private jets were being flown on tax-payer dollars for the personal use ofandby claiming the planes were for “counterterrorism.”

General Patraeus and former NSA Director General Michael Hayden took Apple’s side against embattled Comey! Comey’s management of the FBI came under direct fire after they jumped the gun by ordering Apple to create a “backdoor” to unlock the company’s iPhone models. Even the CIA Directorand former NSA Directortook Apple’s side against embattled Comey!

Comey’s FBI kicked in the door of a Texas political meeting and seized the attendees phones, photographed and finger printed them as if they were common criminals – just because they were suspicious of what their meeting was about!

Hillary Clinton’s During the investigation into mishandling of her emails , the FBI suspiciously gave Clinton’s aides immunity and let them destroy their laptops.

Despite urgent warnings from the father of a radical Islamic terrorist who detonated a bomb on the streets of Manhattan, the FBI let Ahmad Khan Rahami go after just one brief interview.

Omar Mateen – The FBI dropped the ball while investigation who killed 49 people and wounded 53 more during the attack on Pulse Night Club in Orlando – by refusing to press further charges after he admitted to lying to agents before his deadly shooting!