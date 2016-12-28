1 of 12
Jake Gyllenhaal and Greta Caruso seemed to go public with their romance in S. Barts this week, taking a dip in the ocean together — see the photos!
Jake Gyllenhaal seems to have a new leading lady!
The Southpaw actor — who seems to have lost some of his boxer muscle definition — debuted Greta Caruso on vacation in St. Barts this week, as the pair frolicked into the ocean together.
They got pretty handsy as well!
As Radar readers may know, 32-year-old Greta is the daughter to actor and producer David Caruso.
Has she landed herself one of Hollywood's most talented actors?
Last year, rumors swirled that Gyllenhaal, 36, was busy romancing 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson.
According to onlookers, the pair shared the same table at an exclusive Los Angeles nightclub in August 2015.
"Jake and Dakota were accompanied at their table by different people throughout the night — including the owner of the bar [that’s] so inaccessible to the public that it doesn’t even have a name," an eyewitness told Radar at the time. "They left the venue through separate exits, Johnson out the front and Gyllenhaal via a back door."
Gyllenhaal and Johnson were romantically linked briefly in 2011.
But now, it seems as though Dakota is way out of the picture.
Gyllenhaal and Caruso didn't seem to have any other friends along with them for the trip. Could this be Jake's next big romance? Let us know what you think in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
