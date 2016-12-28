1 of 12

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Jake Gyllenhaal and Greta Caruso seemed to go public with their romance in S. Barts this week, taking a dip in the ocean together — see the photos!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The Southpaw actor — who seems to have lost some of his boxer muscle definition — debuted Greta Caruso on vacation in St. Barts this week, as the pair frolicked into the ocean together.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI They got pretty handsy as well!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI As Radar readers may know, 32-year-old Greta is the daughter to actor and producer David Caruso.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Has she landed herself one of Hollywood's most talented actors?

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Dakota Johnson. Last year, rumors swirled that Gyllenhaal, 36, was busy romancing 50 Shades of Grey star

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI According to onlookers, the pair shared the same table at an exclusive Los Angeles nightclub in August 2015.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "Jake and Dakota were accompanied at their table by different people throughout the night — including the owner of the bar [that’s] so inaccessible to the public that it doesn’t even have a name," an eyewitness told Radar at the time. "They left the venue through separate exits, Johnson out the front and Gyllenhaal via a back door."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Gyllenhaal and Johnson were romantically linked briefly in 2011.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI But now, it seems as though Dakota is way out of the picture.