Jack Nicholson was spotted Christmas shopping at Barneys this week, holding a suspicious drink in his hand — see the photos on RadarOnline.com.
Jack Nicholson looked like he might be up to no good for his shopping extravaganza.
The 79-year-old clutched a suspicious bottle in his hand, the label cleverly covered with a napkin.
Meanwhile, it's clear the actor has gained significant weight in recent years.
Could it be due to personal struggles? As Radar previously revealed, the Chinatown star grew up believing his grandparents were his parents — but Nicholson's real father was an illegal immigrant forced to hide the fact he got a young girl pregnant.
That girl was Nicholson's teenage mom, June Frances Nicholson — and in a bizarre twist, he was brought up to believe June was his sister!
"It wasn't until Jack was 40 that he learned the young girl he grew up with was really his mother," said a Hollywood insider.
But the big-screen icon's true father actually was Latvian-born bandleader Eddie King (real name Eddie Kirschfeld), who came to America to manage young dancers, including June Nicholson.
