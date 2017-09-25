Isabella Cruise Spotted After Estranged Mom Nicole Kidman Omits Her From Emmys Speech
Tom Cruise andNicole Kidman's adopted daughter Isabella Cruise showed a brave face when spotted out with her husband Max Parker in London, RadarOnline.com has learned. The rarely seen brunette was recently omitted from estranged mother Nicole's speech at the Emmys – and she doesn't seem to mind! Click through to find out more.
Isabella, who rarely shows her face to the media, looked happy and unfazed by the drama surrounding her family following the Emmy awards. During Nicole Kidman's speech, she thanked her two young daughters and her husband Keith Urban for their love and support. Fans were shocked that she failed to mention her other two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 55.
Later, however, Nicole, 50, mentioned to an ABC News reporter that she also had two adult children who are grown-up. "One of them's married," the actress said, referring to Isabella, "and then I have little girls."
The gorgeous star has spoken out about her adopted children various times since her divorce from Tom. In an interview with Town & Country Magazine in 2016 she said that her film Lion was a "love letter" to her children Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22. "I can see now, for Lion, that it was important to me because I'm a mother with adopted children," she said at the time.
Sadly, Tom's deep passion for Scientology caused the two grown kids to turn on Nicole when the two separated. A source previously claimed that the kids even began making "derogatory comments about Nicole" after the church convinced them she was a "Suppressive Person."
Despite it all, Nicole still has a soft spot for her estranged children. "When I held Bella in my arms, that was the pregnancy, that was everything. I look into those eyes and the crazy love happens. It opens up a part of your heart you didn't even know was there," she said once about holding her daughter for the first time. Can you blame her for trying to keep her and Connor in her life? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
