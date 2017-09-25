Isabella Cruise Spotted After Estranged Mom Nicole Kidman Omits Her From Emmys Speech

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's adopted daughter Isabella Cruise showed a brave face when spotted out with her husband Max Parker in London, RadarOnline.com has learned. The rarely seen brunette was recently omitted from estranged mother Nicole's speech at the Emmys – and she doesn't seem to mind! Click through to find out more. and's adopted daughter Isabella Cruise showed a brave face when spotted out with her husbandin London, RadarOnline.com has learned. The rarely seen brunette was recently omitted from estranged mother Nicole's speech at the Emmys – and she doesn't seem to mind! Click through to find out more. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Isabella, who rarely shows her face to the media, looked happy and unfazed by the drama surrounding her family following the Emmy awards. During Nicole Kidman's speech, she thanked her two young daughters and her husband Keith Urban for their love and support. Fans were shocked that she failed to mention her other two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 55.

Later, however, Nicole, 50, mentioned to an ABC News reporter that she also had two adult children who are grown-up. "One of them's married," the actress said, referring to Isabella, "and then I have little girls."

The gorgeous star has spoken out about her adopted children various times since her divorce from Tom. In an interview with Town & Country Magazine in 2016 she said that her film Lion was a "love letter" to her children Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22. "I can see now, for Lion, that it was important to me because I'm a mother with adopted children ," she said at the time.

Sadly, Tom's deep passion for Scientology caused the two grown kids to turn on Nicole when the two separated. A source previously claimed that the kids even began making "derogatory comments about Nicole" after the church convinced them she was a "Suppressive Person."

Leah Remini, 47, previously asked Isabella in an interview if she talks to Nicole at all, she said: "Not if I have a choice. Our mom is a f***ing SP." They did, however, end up spending a great deal of time with Katie Holmes, 38, and Suri Cruise, 11, when Katie was married to Tom