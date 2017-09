Isabella Cruise Spotted After Estranged Mom Nicole Kidman Omits Her From Emmys Speech

Despite it all, Nicole still has a soft spot for her estranged children. "When I held Bella in my arms, that was the pregnancy, that was everything. I look into those eyes and the crazy love happens. It opens up a part of your heart you didn't even know was there," she said once about holding her daughter for the first time . Can you blame her for trying to keep her and Connor in her life? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.