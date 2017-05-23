Bradley Cooper’s baby mama sizzled in a yellow gown at the Hikari (Radiance) premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2017.

Getty Images

Getty Images

What do you think about new mom Irina’s banging body? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.