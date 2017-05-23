1 of 8
Irina Shayk was stunning in a floor length clinging gown on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, showing off her fabulous figure just weeks after giving birth. Click through the gallery to see the model mom at her finest.
Bradley Cooper’s baby mama sizzled in a yellow gown at the Hikari (Radiance) premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2017.
Shayk, 31, gave birth to their daughter, Lea, on March 21, just weeks before her radiant red carpet appearance.
The supermodel and Cooper, 42, got engaged with the “heirloom” sparkler she was wearing on the carpet, a source told Radar.
However, her relationship with the Hangover actor is not perfect. “Bradley has never looked so miserable,” a source told Radar about the way he has been seen acting around Shayk.
The Victoria’s Secret model bounced back quickly after giving birth, showing off her perfectly flat stomach.
The sheer skirt revealed Shayk’s sculpted legs.
What do you think about new mom Irina's banging body?
