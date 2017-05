Bradley Cooper’s baby mama sizzled in a yellow gown at the Hikari (Radiance) premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2017.

The supermodel and Cooper, 42, got engaged with the “heirloom” sparkler she was wearing on the carpet, a source told Radar.

However, her relationship with the Hangover actor is not perfect. “ Bradley has never looked so miserable ,” a source told Radar about the way he has been seen acting around Shayk.

