Go Inside Kate Middleton’s Maternity Wardrobe!

As InStyle
has noted, Middleton's maternity style has looked "completely polished…because she knows exactly what works for her." Here, she is pretty in polka dots in 2013.
For a commemoration service at St Paul's Cathedral in London while pregnant with her second child, Middleton wore a navy-colored coat by Beulah London.
Prince William's wife has favored colorful coats during pregnancy and she showed off her bump in a bright pink coat one as she toured the Stephen Lawrence Centre in London in 2015.
Middleton was expecting George when she left her pale peach coat open during a royal engagement.
Stylish while waiting on Charlotte? Before her daughter came into the world, Middleton smiled while wearing a cute dress with patterned pockets and hem.
At a cruise ship naming ceremony, Middleton appeared in a polka dot skater dress and sculpted black hat. The frock is by Asos.
The royal wave! The Duchess loves fashion, even when she is heavily pregnant. Polka dots conceal her big bump as she clutches her purse leaving an art gallery two years ago.
Pregnant Middleton poses with her proud husband William and brother-in-law Harry in their royal finery. She appeared happy and over her morning sickness as they awaited the birth of first child, son George.
In 2013, Middleton chose a coat with a yellow pattern that matched her hat!
Kate wasn't showing much while wearing a light blue dress at a charity appearance.
Middleton is taking care of her belly in another one of her fabulous coats. This photo was taken outside Windsor Castle for the National Review of Queen's Scouts. The Duchess wore a lot of maternity designer Seraphine during her previous two pregnancies—will she turn to the label again for baby number 3? Or recycle some old fashions?
