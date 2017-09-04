Go Inside Kate Middleton’s Maternity Wardrobe!

Kate Middleton and husband Prince William announced—fittingly, on Labor Day—that they are George, 4, and Charlotte, 2. For her first two pregnancies, Middleton, now 35, rocked her royal baby bump despite suffering from severe morning sickness part of the time. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more! and husbandannounced—fittingly, on Labor Day—that they are expecting their third child to join little , 4, and, 2. For her first two pregnancies, Middleton, now 35, rocked her royal baby bump despite suffering from severe morning sickness part of the time. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more! Photo credit: Getty Images

As InStyle has noted, Middleton's maternity style has looked "completely polished…because she knows exactly what works for her." Here, she is pretty in polka dots in 2013. Photo credit: Getty Images

For a commemoration service at St Paul's Cathedral in London while pregnant with her second child, Middleton wore a navy-colored coat by Beulah London. Photo credit: Getty Images

Prince William's wife has favored colorful coats during pregnancy and she showed off her bump in a bright pink coat one as she toured the Stephen Lawrence Centre in London in 2015. Photo credit: Getty Images

Middleton was expecting George when she left her pale peach coat open during a royal engagement. Photo credit: Getty Images

Stylish while waiting on Charlotte? Before her daughter came into the world, Middleton smiled while wearing a cute dress with patterned pockets and hem. Photo credit: Getty Images

At a cruise ship naming ceremony, Middleton appeared in a polka dot skater dress and sculpted black hat. The frock is by Asos. Photo credit: Getty Images

The royal wave! The Duchess loves fashion, even when she is heavily pregnant. Polka dots conceal her big bump as she clutches her purse leaving an art gallery two years ago. Photo credit: Getty Images

Pregnant Middleton poses with her proud husband William and brother-in-law Harry in their royal finery. She appeared happy and over her morning sickness as they awaited the birth of first child, son George. Photo credit: Getty Images

In 2013, Middleton chose a coat with a yellow pattern that matched her hat! Photo credit: Getty Images

Kate wasn't showing much while wearing a light blue dress at a charity appearance. Photo credit: Getty Images