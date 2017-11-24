Inside Brad Pitt’s Secret Compound In Missouri – See The Photos thumbnail

Inside Brad Pitt's Secret Compound In Missouri – See The Photos

Brad Pitt's father has built an amazing compound in his hometown of Springfield, Miss

Superstar Brad Pitt has a secret family compound in low-key Springfield, Missouri. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more details.

Brad Pitt, 51, has a secret family compound in a gated community in Springfield, Missouri.

The sprawling gated compound was built by his father Bill Pitt and named after the family who are from the rural area.

Pitt – who built his own compound in Los Feliz – must have been impressed by his father's efforts.

The stone built home has a designer kitchen and media room so that Brad can entertain his famous friends.

Set in the Timberbrook secluded estate it boasts a state of the art security to make sure Pitt and his six kids are protected at all times.

It is understood that Angelina Jolie, 42, allowed the 'The Fury' actor to see their children over Thanksgiving.

It is understood that Angelina Jolie, 42, allowed the 'The Fury' actor to see their children over Thanksgiving.

The superstars were involved in a contentious divorce and hired a private job to help them with their mediation.

