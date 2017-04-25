1 of 8
Abigail Williams and Liberty German's bodies were found on February 14, 2017, and even with a photo of the man police believe is the main suspect, STILL no arrests have been made for their murders. Now, their families are speaking out again about the teens' deaths as cops vow they will "find who did this." Click through the gallery to watch Williams' mother fight through tears to talk about her beloved daughter, and German's grandparents express their horror at the crimes.
The girls went missing after playing on the Monon Bridge in Delphi, Indiana. Jerry Holman, the lead investigator explained how the brutal crime hit home. "We have all worked tragic cases…nothing like this," he said. "I can't even put anything close to this case."
German snapchatted a picture of her best friend at 2:07 p.m. on February 13, 2017, the last communication from either girl. "She took lots of pictures of flowers, the bridge, the water," Patty said about her granddaughter. "The only problem is now there won't be any more of them."
German actually filmed the man police have identified as the "main suspect" in the case, and Holman said that the authorities were still on the hunt for the killer or killers. "I need to be here for Abby and Libby because I'm going to find who did this and we are going to hold them responsible for their actions," he said.
Williams' mom Anna cried as she described her daughter. "She and Libby really liked spending time together," she explained. "Loved being outdoors and they really liked being at that bridge."
Anna fought back tears as she discussed finding her daughter's killer. "We pray every day that we'll have peace someday," she said.
Patty said that they will not rest until the suspects were caught. "It's our job to fight, to keep it out there," she insisted. "To do whatever it takes to find this person or persons that has done this to them. This is our job now." Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call 844-459-5786 or (800) 382-7537. Stay with Radar for updates to the story. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: