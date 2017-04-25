Williams' mom Anna cried as she described her daughter. "She and Libby really liked spending time together," she explained. "Loved being outdoors and they really liked being at that bridge."

Patty said that they will not rest until the suspects were caught. "It's our job to fight, to keep it out there," she insisted. "To do whatever it takes to find this person or persons that has done this to them. This is our job now." Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call 844-459-5786 or (800) 382-7537.