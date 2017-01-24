1 of 11

FameFlynet FameFlynet Iggy Azalea got people talking about her possible new boyfriend this week, cozying up to LJay Currie aboard a yacht in Mexico. But what really had everyone talking was the rapper's disproportionally bumpin' booty — get the latest on her butt implant rumors!

FameFlynet FameFlynet Iggy Azalea is looking curvier than ever, but is it au naturel?

FameFlynet FameFlynet In fact, she's been quite outspoken on the matter. In March 2015, the rapper told Vogue that she had recently undergone breast surgery. "Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I'd thought about it my entire life," she said.

FameFlynet FameFlynet She confirmed the rhinoplasty surgery to Seventeen last summer. "Denying it is lame," she said, adding, "Plastic surgery is an emotional journey."

FameFlynet FameFlynet But when it comes to her booty, which young (and relatively unknown) music artist LJay Currie was busy pawing at for much of the day, Azalea has remained silent on plastic surgery rumors.

FameFlynet FameFlynet One man dared to ask Azalea if her butt was real on the August 11 episode of MTV’s Wild 'N Out, saying: "I just want to say I think you're real beautiful. Myself, my castmates and every dude in here would really like to know how much of that booty is really real."

FameFlynet FameFlynet Social media has also been riddled with fan speculation over the years. "Iggy got her bum done🍑," an Instagram follower commented on one of her butt-baring photos, while another surmised, "There is no way that is real."