1 of 11
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Iggy Azalea got people talking about her possible new boyfriend this week, cozying up to LJay Currie aboard a yacht in Mexico. But what really had everyone talking was the rapper's disproportionally bumpin' booty — get the latest on her butt implant rumors!
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Iggy Azalea is looking curvier than ever, but is it au naturel?
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
The 26-year-old has been very open about other plastic surgery she's undergone, copping to rhinoplasty procedures and a boob job in the past.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
In fact, she's been quite outspoken on the matter. In March 2015, the rapper told Vogue that she had recently undergone breast surgery. "Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I'd thought about it my entire life," she said.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Two months later, Us Weekly reported that she had undergone a nose job and chin implant.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
She confirmed the rhinoplasty surgery to Seventeen last summer. "Denying it is lame," she said, adding, "Plastic surgery is an emotional journey."
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
But when it comes to her booty, which young (and relatively unknown) music artist LJay Currie was busy pawing at for much of the day, Azalea has remained silent on plastic surgery rumors.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
One man dared to ask Azalea if her butt was real on the August 11 episode of MTV’s Wild 'N Out, saying: "I just want to say I think you're real beautiful. Myself, my castmates and every dude in here would really like to know how much of that booty is really real."
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
"Y’all wanna know? These guys over here?" she said in response, remaining cagey. "I’m gonna put you up on game: It’s real in your hands, but y’all don’t need to be worrying about booty that’s above your weight class."
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Social media has also been riddled with fan speculation over the years. "Iggy got her bum done🍑," an Instagram follower commented on one of her butt-baring photos, while another surmised, "There is no way that is real."
Getty Images
Getty Images
For now, Iggy won't fess up on whether she has butt implants or not. But, as Radar can reveal, a picture is worth a thousand words! In 2013, Azalea's booty was much less sizable. Do you think she's a squat master or is there more to this rear-view story? Let us know in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: