A post shared by Coco (@coco) on
Ice and I are at @officialtgifridays in NYC celebrating endless appetizers!
A post shared by Coco (@coco) on
This dress from @fashionnova has a cool back. Reminds me of a mermaid Code word is "Coco" for 15% off
A post shared by Coco (@coco) on
Always love a mirror shot! Checking out the new #CocoLicious Lingerie line.. I could pair this number up with jeans!
A post shared by Coco (@coco) on
My attitude for taking pics has changed in the past years..Selfies for women are cool to take every once and awhile but not everyday it starts to become a little vain... And when u see those ppl do another face selfie your like.," ok I get it! You have a face"..lol. You got to switch it up with what makes up your life and I think you see that in all pics I post.... Modeling pics,hubby pics, baby pics, dog pics, toe and feet pics, home pics, shoe pics, fitness pics,car pics,cute outfit pics,all the places I travel too..My whole lifestyle ..I call it the Coco show!
A post shared by Coco (@coco) on
A post shared by Coco (@coco) on
Share this: