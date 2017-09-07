Hurricane Irma Kills 10, Breaks Records With High-Intensity Winds As Floridians Flee

Hurricane Irma, the massive category five storm, continues to cause destruction as it threatens to reach Florida. One day after roaring into the Caribbean, the storm has already broken records, and killed at least ten, RadarOnlinec.com has learned. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As CNN reported , Irma has sustained winds of 180 mph longer than any other storm on record. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Leaving Puerto Rico under water and without electricity, it has moved on to Barbuda and the British Virgin Islands. This Thursday morning, the violent hurricane is causing havoc in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, as nervous Floridians prepare for the worst. Photo credit: BACKGRID

With heavy rains, the hurricane is expected to leave up to 15 inches of rain in Haiti in the next 24 hours. This could potentially trigger dangerous flooding and mudslides, according to the National Hurricane Center. Photo credit: BACKGRID

After hitting The Bahamas, six southern islands were called for evacuation. "This is the largest such evacuation in the history of the country," said Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University, said. Typically storms tend to track west-northwest across the Atlantic, he said. "The high pressure was just a little "Irma's path was a bit unusual in that it tracked south of due west for several days," meteorologistof Colorado State University, said. Typically storms tend to track west-northwest across the Atlantic, he said. "The high pressure was just a little extra strong to keep it tracking south of due west.” Photo credit: BACKGRID