Hurricane Irma Claims Lives Devastates Florida – See The Photos

Hurricane Irma is thundering through Florida causing havoc to millions of people. RadarOnline.com has all the latest details on the Category 3 hurricane – click through the images for more.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Irma is currently a Category 3 storm that is generating winds of over 120 mph in many areas.
Photo credit: Getty Images
The hurricane is whipping up tornadoes throughout the state that authorities are worried could cause more devastation.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Over 6 million people have left their homes in mandatory evacuation orders and fled the state or gone to shelters.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Authorities fear that more people could die if 15 ft high storm surges hit Key West that is in direct line of Irma's path.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Governor Rick Scott has told people: "Pray for Forida!" as Irma moves through his state.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Downtown Miami has been completely flooded by the hurricane with South Beach in danger of storm flooding.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Roads and freeways are deserted but there is a danger that main artery bridges could be destroyed cutting off millions of people.
Photo credit: Getty Images