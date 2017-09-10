Hurricane Irma Claims Lives Devastates Florida – See The Photos

Hurricane Irma is thundering through Florida causing havoc to millions of people. RadarOnline.com has all the latest details on the Category 3 hurricane – click through the images for more. Photo credit: Getty Images

Irma is currently a Category 3 storm that is generating winds of over 120 mph in many areas. Photo credit: Getty Images

The hurricane is whipping up tornadoes throughout the state that authorities are worried could cause more devastation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Over 6 million people have left their homes in mandatory evacuation orders and fled the state or gone to shelters. Photo credit: Getty Images

Authorities fear that more people could die if 15 ft high storm surges hit Key West that is in direct line of Irma's path. Photo credit: Getty Images

Governor Rick Scott has told people: "Pray for Forida!" as Irma moves through his state. Photo credit: Getty Images

Downtown Miami has been completely flooded by the hurricane with South Beach in danger of storm flooding. Photo credit: Getty Images