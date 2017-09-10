Hurricane Irma Claims Lives Devastates Florida – See The Photos thumbnail

STORM WATCH

Hurricane Irma Claims Lives Devastates Florida – See The Photos

Sunshine state takes direct hit with 120 mph winds and 15 foot storm surges.

Hurricane Irma is thundering through Florida causing havoc to millions of people. RadarOnline.com has all the latest details on the Category 3 hurricane – click through the images for more.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Hurricane Irma has reached landfall in Florida and so far four people have been killed by the mega storm.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Irma is currently a Category 3 storm that is generating winds of over 120 mph in many areas.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The hurricane is whipping up tornadoes throughout the state that authorities are worried could cause more devastation.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Two massive cranes in Miami have collapsed in the winds and wider damage is predicted.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Over 6 million people have left their homes in mandatory evacuation orders and fled the state or gone to shelters.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Authorities fear that more people could die if 15 ft high storm surges hit Key West that is in direct line of Irma's path.

Photo credit: Getty Images

So far, one million people have been left without power since the hurricane hit land.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Governor Rick Scott has told people: "Pray for Forida!" as Irma moves through his state.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Downtown Miami has been completely flooded by the hurricane with South Beach in danger of storm flooding.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Roads and freeways are deserted but there is a danger that main artery bridges could be destroyed cutting off millions of people.

Photo credit: Getty Images

